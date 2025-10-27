Plans to install hundreds of solar panels to the roof of a community health building in South Tyneside have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Clarendon building off Windmill Way in the Hebburn South ward.

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the “healthcare support facility [is] operated by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust” and “provides a base for a range of community health services.”

Clarendon, South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

The NHS trust’s website notes the site is the “central office hub for our community teams working across South Tyneside”, with services including the “0-19 service, district nurses and community midwives, continence service, tissue viability and community dental, the community children’s team, safeguarding and more.”

This included the “installation of 825 solar PV panels” and “associated inverters and electrical infrastructure”, with no “significant alteration to the building’s external appearance” planned.

The covering statement said the proposed solar PV system would “generate renewable electricity for on-site use, reducing reliance on grid energy and lowering operational carbon emissions”.

It was noted that the plans “form part of a wider commitment to our green plan which is seeking to significantly reduce the trust’s carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.”

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 24, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the property is based within the Windmill Way Industrial Estate and that “the roof is not highly visible from a public vantage point”.

In this context, it was noted that the “installation of solar panels is considered to be appropriate in terms of visual amenity” and that “the number of solar panels is considered to be appropriate in terms of the scale of the building”.

The council decision report adds: “The solar panels will be situated over 30 metres from the nearest residential properties which are located on Shinwell Court to the south.

“However, these properties are separated from the application site by Wagonway Road and some semi mature planting.

“Due to this distance, and the shallow roof of the application site, very minimal amounts of light / glare reflected by the solar panels would reach these residential properties.

“It is therefore considered there would be no harm to neighbours as a result of the proposed development.”

Those behind the scheme previously said the solar PVs were “necessary and essential for the trust to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change”.

The applicant’s covering letter added: “The development comprises just one building at present but importantly is to support a move towards more sustainable fleet measures for provision of community services which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts and avoid significant increase in consumption, that a move to electric fleet would bring.”

For more information on the solar panels plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250559

