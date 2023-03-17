Supermarket giant Aldi has announced its plans to raise the pay of its store workers once again. The increase is the fourth time the retailer has announced a rise in its store employees’ pay within the past year.

The announcement comes as the store’s last raise to wages for store workers came into effect earlier this year in January . Aldi’s most recent rise will start this summer in July .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of July 1, the starting pay of the retailer’s store workers will increase to £11.40 an hour across the country, while those working within the M25 will have an hourly rate of £12.85.

The retailer’s last pay increase for store assistants was announced in October 2022 when Aldi announced starting wages would rise to £11. At the time, it was reported, the increase meant Aldi became one of the first supermarket businesses to set its staff wages at the hourly rate.

Most Popular

Across 2022, Aldi also increased the wages of store workers in both February and September. The retailer is the fourth-largest supermarket chain in the UK, with Aldi having also received the title of cheapest supermarket last year.

The supermarket has over 990 stores nationwide, with a workforce of around 40,000. Aldi claims their planned increase to wages of store workers is set to benefit over 28,000 of its employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s raise to its store workers’ pay puts the wage well above the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation . For people living in London, the calculated living wage is 11.95 per hour, while outside of the capital, it is £10.90 per hour.