BREAKING
BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations: This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the way - full list

The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:35 GMT

Based on ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ by Adam Kay, BBC miniseries ‘This is Going to Hurt’ leads the way with ‘The Responder’ with six nominations each.

BAFTA 2023 nominees

Comedy Entertainment Programme

  • Friday Night Live - Channel 4
  • The Graham Norton Show - ITV
  • Taskmaster - Channel 4
  • Would I Lie To You? - BBC
    Current Affairs

    • Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV
    • Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
    • The Crossing - Channel 4
    • Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One
    Daytime

    • The Chase - ITV
    • The Repair Shop - BBC
    • Scam Interceptors - BBC

    Drama Series

    • Bad Sisters - Apple TV
    • The Responder - BBC
    • Sherwood - BBC
    • Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
    Entertainment Performance

    • Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
    • Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC
    • Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV
    • Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
    • Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4

    Entertainment Programme

    • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
    • Later…with Jools Holland - BBC
    • The Masked Singer - ITV
    • Strictly Come Dancing - ITV
    Factual Series

    • Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
    • Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky
    • Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix
    • Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV

    Features

    • Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
    • Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4
    • The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV
    • The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC
    Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

    • Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
    • Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC
    • Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave
    • Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC
    • Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4
    • Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4

    International

    • The Bear - Disney+
    • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
    • Wednesday - Netflix
    • Oussekine - Disney+
    • Pachinko - Apple TV
    • The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
    Leading Actor

    • Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
    • Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC
    • Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC
    • Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV
    • Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC

    Leading Actress

    • Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky
    • Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix
    • Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4
    • Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV
    • Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky
    • Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV
    Live Event

    • Concert for Ukraine - ITV
    • Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC
    • The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC

    Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

    • Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Channel 4
    • Jon Pointing in Big Boys - Channel 4
    • Joseph Gilgun in Brassic - Sky
    • Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unrecognisable? - BBC
    Mini-Series

    • A Spy Among Friends - ITV
    • Mood - BBC
    • The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe - ITV
    • This Is Going To Hurt - BBC

    News Coverage

    • BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC
    • Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv - Channel 4
    • Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV
    Reality and Constructed Factual

    • Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams - BBC
    • Rupaul’s Drag Race UK - BBC
    • The Traitors - BBC
    • We Are Black And British - BBC

    Scripted Comedy

    • Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
    • Big Boys - Channel 4
    • Derry Girls - Channel 4
    • Ghosts - BBC
    Short Form Programme

    • Always - Together TV
    • Biscuitland - All4
    • How To Be A Person - E4
    • Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4

    Single Documentary

    • Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky
    • Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC
    • Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC
    • The Real Mo Farah - BBC
    Single Drama

    • I Am Ruth - Channel 4
    • The House - Netflix
    • Life And Death In The Warehouse - BBC

    Soap and Continuing Drama

    • Casualty - BBC
    • EastEnders - BBC
    • Emmerdale - ITV
    Specialist Factual

    • Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC
    • The Green Planet - BBC
    • How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4
    • Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC

    Sport

    • Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Production Team - BBC
    • UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Production Team - BBC
    • Wimbledon 2022 Production Team - BBC
    Supporting Actor

    • Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood - BBC
    • Jack Lowden in Slow Horses - Apple TV
    • Josh Finan in The Responder - BBC
    • Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix
    • Samuel Bottomley in Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
    • Will Sharpe in The White Lotus - Sky

    Supporting Actress

    • Adelayo Adebayo in The Responder - BBC
    • Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters - Apple TV
    • Fiona Shaw in Andor - Disney+
    • Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy - Netflix
    • Lesley Manville in Sherwood - BBC
    • Saffron Hocking in Top Boy - Netflix
    (This is a breaking news story - more details to follow)

