BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations: This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the way - full list
The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.
Based on ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ by Adam Kay, BBC miniseries ‘This is Going to Hurt’ leads the way with ‘The Responder’ with six nominations each.
BAFTA 2023 nominees
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- Friday Night Live - Channel 4
- The Graham Norton Show - ITV
- Taskmaster - Channel 4
- Would I Lie To You? - BBC
Current Affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV
- Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
- The Crossing - Channel 4
- Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One
Daytime
- The Chase - ITV
- The Repair Shop - BBC
- Scam Interceptors - BBC
Drama Series
- Bad Sisters - Apple TV
- The Responder - BBC
- Sherwood - BBC
- Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Entertainment Performance
- Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
- Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC
- Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV
- Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
- Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4
Entertainment Programme
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- Later…with Jools Holland - BBC
- The Masked Singer - ITV
- Strictly Come Dancing - ITV
Factual Series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4
- The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
- Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC
- Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave
- Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC
- Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4
International
- The Bear - Disney+
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
- Wednesday - Netflix
- Oussekine - Disney+
- Pachinko - Apple TV
- The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Leading Actor
- Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
- Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC
- Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC
- Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV
- Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC
Leading Actress
- Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky
- Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix
- Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4
- Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV
- Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky
- Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV
Live Event
- Concert for Ukraine - ITV
- Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC
- The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Channel 4
- Jon Pointing in Big Boys - Channel 4
- Joseph Gilgun in Brassic - Sky
- Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unrecognisable? - BBC
Mini-Series
- A Spy Among Friends - ITV
- Mood - BBC
- The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe - ITV
- This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
News Coverage
- BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC
- Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv - Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV
Reality and Constructed Factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams - BBC
- Rupaul’s Drag Race UK - BBC
- The Traitors - BBC
- We Are Black And British - BBC
Scripted Comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
- Big Boys - Channel 4
- Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Ghosts - BBC
Short Form Programme
- Always - Together TV
- Biscuitland - All4
- How To Be A Person - E4
- Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4
Single Documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky
- Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC
- The Real Mo Farah - BBC
Single Drama
- I Am Ruth - Channel 4
- The House - Netflix
- Life And Death In The Warehouse - BBC
Soap and Continuing Drama
- Casualty - BBC
- EastEnders - BBC
- Emmerdale - ITV
Specialist Factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC
- The Green Planet - BBC
- How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC
Sport
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Production Team - BBC
- UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Production Team - BBC
- Wimbledon 2022 Production Team - BBC
Supporting Actor
- Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood - BBC
- Jack Lowden in Slow Horses - Apple TV
- Josh Finan in The Responder - BBC
- Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix
- Samuel Bottomley in Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
- Will Sharpe in The White Lotus - Sky
Supporting Actress
- Adelayo Adebayo in The Responder - BBC
- Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters - Apple TV
- Fiona Shaw in Andor - Disney+
- Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy - Netflix
- Lesley Manville in Sherwood - BBC
- Saffron Hocking in Top Boy - Netflix
(This is a breaking news story - more details to follow)