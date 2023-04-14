The Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Bake Off final will air on TV screens this weekend (April 16) and fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting who will win the Bake Off crown. So far in the series, the likes of David Schwimmer and Jesy Nelson have put their baking skills to the test alongside 18 other celebrities in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research.

Each week, a new group of celeb bakers tackle three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood who rate all the bakes before awarding the celeb baker of the week the title of ‘star baker’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joy of watching some of our favourite celebrities crumble under pressure whilst waiting for their showstoppers to finish is just a small part of what Celebrity Bake Off is all about. Over the years, the Stand Up To Cancer special has created some truly epic TV moments as celebs scramble to complete their showstopping bake.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, April 16, Mighty Fine Confectionery has pulled together the most iconic Celebrity Bake Off moments since the spin-off began. Jonathan Burr from Mighty Fine said: “We all love to see our favourite celebrities take part in Bake Off and with some of the highest views, these five iconic moments are definitely not ones to forget. As we approach the final on Sunday, we’ll look forward to seeing who is going to impress the judges with their showstoppers and who will be heading for a memorable bake off disaster!”

Most Popular

Most iconic moments in Celebrity Bake Off history

The Celebrity Bake Off 2023 finale will air this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Sugg Faints

With 1.7M views on Youtube, the moment Joe Sugg fainted is one of the most watched Bake Off moments ever. After cutting his finger on a peeler, it appears Joe Sugg is more than a little squeamish as he faints on the tent floor, much to James Blunt’s surprise.

However, thankfully Joe finally came back around and he even managed to impress Paul with his Apple and Biscuit traybake.

Alison Hammond’s missing door

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison, brand new GBBO presenter and much loved TV host, provided a very memorable Bake Off moment. While making some simple brownies, checking that they were perfectly gooey on the inside, Alison lost the oven door.

A few seconds of confusion lead to lots of laughter for the British public and she quickly realised the door slides underneath.

Gemma Collins’ showstopper disaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins was a crowd favourite when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off in the most recent series.

Her idea to recreate a pair of mule shoes and a cassette tape as her showstopper didn’t quite go to plan, as her pastry wasn’t cooked and even described as inedible. However, her enthusiasm for the one and only Paul Hollywood was definitely entertaining to watch.

Russell Brand’s bizarre showstopper

Russell Brand delivered a number of rude jokes on the show as well as a bizarre showstopper. The comedian chose to bake a birthing scene made out of shortbread for his final bake and it’s one that will stay in the memory of viewers for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Carr’s Rainbow cake

Alan Carr’s crying meltdown on Celebrity Bake Off was definitely not one to miss as one of the most iconic moments of the show ever. Not only did his ‘dream’ rainbow cake showstopper not quite look the part on the outside, but Paul Hollywood described the sponge as ‘over-baked’ and ‘bone dry’.

Not the proudest moment for Alan Carr, but definitely amusing for us all to watch.

The finale of Celebrity Bake Off 2023 will air on Sunday, April 16 at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad