Brewers Fayre Christmas: Pub restaurant chain launches breakfast with Santa - full list of pubs he's visiting

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 08:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:30 GMT
A pub restaurant chain has launched its popular breakfast with Santa family dining this Christmas.

Brewers Fayre is offering a whole host of activities and menus, from Christmas Day dining to the chance to meet the big man in red.

Straight from the North Pole, Santa will be heading to selected Brewers Fayre sites for breakfast. Arrive to an elf greeting (who will check if you are on the naughty or nice list) before enjoying an unlimited cooked or continental breakfast feast, including bottomless tea, coffee and fruit juices.

Once tummies are full, little ones can then jingle all the way to meet the man in red in his grotto, with a Christmas goodie bag full of surprises plus a chocolate treat ready and waiting.

Breakfast with Santa will take place at 27 Brewers Fayre sites every Saturday and Sunday in December
Breakfast with Santa will take place at 27 Brewers Fayre sites every Saturday and Sunday in December | Brewers Fayre

Breakfast with Santa will take place at 27 Brewers Fayre sites every Saturday and Sunday in December, from 9am-11.30am, plus December 23 and 24.

Priced from £9.99, bookings are now available at the Brewers Fayre website, with £1 from every booking being donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity).

Funds raised for GOSH Charity this Christmas will help bring joy to children and their families at the hospital, whether through bedside carols or Santa visits, and will enable the charity to fund services like free accommodation so families can spend precious time together.

Brewers Fayre will also offer festive menus, jam-packed with family favourites. In the countdown to the big day, get into the spirit with a two-course feast for just £15.99 and expect the likes of Salmon with Seafood and Prosecco sauce, alongside this year’s Festive Stack Burger – piled high with a 4oz beef patty, turkey slice, sausage and streaky bacon, covered with cranberry ketchup, mayonnaise and a pot of gravy on the side.

Desserts feature warming festive classics including the Traditional Christmas pudding, Billionaires Profiteroles or a Spice Apple and Blackberry Crumble.

Christmas Day dining is priced at £54.99, including a drool-worthy roast with choice of turkey, beef and gammon, served with all the trimmings and a scrumptious pig in blanket. Plus, for every three-course kids meal sold during the festive period, Brewers Fayre will also be donating 20p to GOSH Charity.

Full list of sites offering the Breakfast with Santa experience

  1. Monkton Lodge, Ayrshire
  2. Crossways, Caerphilly
  3. Harbour, Carrickfergus
  4. Afon Conwy, Conwy
  5. Dunelm Ridge, County Durham
  6. Old West Quay, County Durham
  7. Tindale Crossing, County Durham
  8. Lakeland Gate, Cumbria
  9. Castlewood, Derbyshire
  10. Bideford, Devon
  11. Newhaven Quay, Edinburgh
  12. Chequers Corner, Essex
  13. Victoria Park, Gwent
  14. The Clarence Pier, Hampshire
  15. Stable Gate, Lancashire
  16. Bobbing Apple, Kent
  17. Royal Quays, Newcastle
  18. Clock Tower, Newport
  19. Oaks, Norfolk
  20. The Hampton, Peterborough
  21. Tirfounder Fields, Rhondda Cynon Taff
  22. Orbital, Staffordshire
  23. The Redwood, Staffordshire
  24. The Wessington, Sunderland
  25. Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan
  26. Walsall, West Midlands
  27. Rhubarb Triangle, Yorkshire
