Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner introduces newborn son to viewers on Channel 4 show

Gogglebox star, Ellie Warner, has confirmed news she has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston. Her co-star Pete Sandiford also shared news of the arrival of his own bundle of joy.

Both of the new parents announced the news in Friday’s episode of Gogglebox where they gave viewers a glimpse at their new arrivals. Ellie, 32, first introduced her new born on the channel 4 show as she handed the little one to her sister Izzi for a cuddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the appearance, Ellie told her sister how despite being a new mother she is showering “twice a day” and joked that her personal hygiene is “fantastic”. Warner also shared a sweet snap of her newborn on Instagram.

In the post she confirmed his name is Ezra in a caption that read: “Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son.” Izzi asked to cuddle her new nephew telling her sister not to ‘hog’ him as the pair shared a sweet moment together on camera.

Most Popular

Pete confirmed he and his wife Paige Yeoman had welcomed their second child on Friday’s show also. The couple got married last year having welcomed their first child, Jimmy, in August 2021.

Sisters Ellie and Lizzi from Leeds first joined the show back in 2015. Ellie announced that she was pregnant with her first child during the latest series of the show to the delight of fans.