Greggs has announced later opening times and a new menu to go with them.

The British bakery is famous for its steak bakes, pasties and cakes but now it’s going to be serving dinner too.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the popular brand said: “Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later. And what’s more, there’s new pizzas and hot desserts, as well as your usual favourites.”

The new menu will be available in select stores across the UK from 4pm.

Most Popular

What is available on Greggs dinnertime menu?

Greggs has been known for its delicious flakey pastries, and in recent years their pizza slices have become a fan favourite, whether its cheese and tomato, pepperoni or spicy chicken, they have been flying off the shelves.

If the toppings never really took your fancy, now you can add your own personal touch by choosing from a selection of tasty toppings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With each sharing pizza you can choose three toppings including Chargrill Chicken, Mexican Chicken, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Jalapenos and Mixed Peppers, on top of their famous focaccia base.

The new menu will include tasty deal bundles as well as a range of sides which includes Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites, Southern Fried Chicken Goujons or Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Goujons to take dinnertime up a notch.

Each of these comes with your choice of dip with BBQ sauce, sweet chilli or mayo available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand new pizza meal deal bundle includes a boxed pizza, sharing wedges and a hot sweet.

And, to top it off, Greggs has also given the classic Yum Yum a twist by serving it hot with a tasty milk chocolate or salted caramel flavour dipping sauce.

How to find your nearest Greggs store

The later opening hours and dinner menu are available in select stores across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad