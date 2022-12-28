A new Government advert will be shown across TV channels in the UK from this week as part of the #ItAllAddsUp initiative. The campaign was launched earlier this month to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months .

The 30-second advert will air on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and other television channels. It says: “This is a 30-second ad. That’s not long, but it is long enough to do something that could save you money on your energy bills.”

Business and energy minister, Martin Callanan said: “The Government’s It All Adds Up energy saving campaign is already getting important information out to millions of households across the country, showing them simple, low and no-cost tips to cut their energy use and bills this winter.

“Simple steps can make a big difference to cutting bills, while keeping homes warm and safe, and by launching this new TV advert, even more people will be aware and the savings will keep adding up for UK households.”

Rocio Concha, the Which? director of policy and advocacy, called the campaign a “step in the right direction”, but warned that every home is different when it comes to energy use.