ITV has confirmed comedian Joel Dommett will take the helm on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby this Wednesday and Thursday. His appearance on the morning show comes as Phillip Schofield takes a break from his presenting duties this week.

Dommett is the second face to step into the role of guest presenter on the show this week. Fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond filled in for Schofield on both Monday and Tuesday.

The comedian is no stranger to This Morning viewers. He has been featured many times on the show discussing his latest projects and ventures alongside both Holly and Phil.

ITV audiences will, of course, know Dommett as the host of The Masked Singer. The comedian has been a part of the show since it first hit screens and also hosted the spin-off The Masked Dancer.

This week the ITV familiar face is set to once again feature as part of the TV network as he greets morning viewers as part of the breakfast and mid-morning show This Morning.

While This Morning staple Phillip Schofield steps away from our screens this week, his morning presenting duties have been taken over by a few guest features.

First to step into the role was Alison Hammond, who joined Holly Willoughby on both Monday and Tuesday. For the rest of the week, ITV have announced another star will take over.

On Tuesday (March 28), ITV confirmed on Twitter that Masked Singer host and comedian Joel Dommett would guest present alongside Holly on both Wednesday and Thursday.