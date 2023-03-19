News you can trust since 1849
King Charles shares photo of him with Queen Elizabeth II on first Mother’s Day since her death

King Charles has shared a photo of him as a child with his late mother Queen Elizabth II on the first Mother’s Day since her death

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT- 1 min read

King Charles has marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of his mother Queen Elizabth II by sharing a photo of the pair. The photo was posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page.

The image shows the King as a toddler stood on his mother’s lap. Also shared by the official account is a photo of Camilla Queen Consort with her mother Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

The photos on Instagram are captioned: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day."

Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles (Photo: Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023)
    The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a photo on their official Twitter account to mark Mother’s Day. This photo, showing Kate with their three children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, is captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours."

