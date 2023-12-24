King’s Speech 2023: What time, where can you watch and what will he say?

It will be the second year that King Charles III will deliver the Christmas speech.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), King Charles III will deliver his Christmas speech for the second year continuing on the holiday tradition that was set by his grandfather, King George VI. Last year saw the first King's Speech in 70 years, as King Charles III addressed the nation with a Christmas message following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, with over 10.6 million viewers tuning in to watch. The royal tradition allows the sovereign head of state to address the public, reflect on the past year and remind those watching of national values.

READ MORE: Every South Tyneside pharmacy open over Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III delivers his first Christmas Day speech in 2022 (Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is all you need to know about King Charles III’s Christmas Day speech.

When will King Charles III’s Christmas speech be broadcast on TV?

The King's Speech will be available to watch on Christmas Day (December 25), at 3pm on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. What to expect from King Charles III’s Christmas speech?

The content of King Charles’ Christmas speech is confidential, however many have speculated that he may address issues that have affected the UK throughout the year, and look ahead to the New Year. It is also expected he will address his coronation which took place in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the King's Speech paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.