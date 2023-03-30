The Standards Committee has ruled that the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Margaret Ferrier, should be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days. This is as a result of her breaching Covid rules.

The recommendation is for Ms Ferrier to be suspended for 30 days. She admitted she broke Covid rules in September 2020 when, despite testing positive for Coronavirus, she travelled by train from London to Scotland.

Ferrier, who was a SNP MP at the time, had the party whip removed and has been sitting in parliament as an independent MP ever since.

The 30 day suspension must now be approved by the House of Commons. It’s highly likely MPs will back the committee’s recommendation which will automatically trigger a recall petition and a by-election.

Margaret Ferrier MP was given a 270-hour community payback order for breaking lockdown rules by travelling on a train despite testing positive for Covid (Picture: PA)

The news will spike interest within the ranks of the Labour Party which, after taking the seat in 2017, lost it to the SNP in the 2019 general election.

