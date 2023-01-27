The fee for getting a new passport and to renew a passport will increase by approximately 9% on Thursday (February 2). The price increase means Brits will have to pay £82.50 to get a new passport or to renew an expired one, up from £75.50.

The £7 increase affects adults while children’s passports will cost £4.50 more, rising from £49 to £53.50. Postal applications will also see a price increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children from next week.

The biggest increase, however, comes from what is already the highest fee; overseas standard paper applications. Anyone living abroad looking to renew their passports will have to pay £104.50 up from £95.50 for adults, and for children the price goes up from £65.50 to £71.50.

In a statement from the Home Office , one of the reasons for the price hike is to “help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation“.

Since leaving the EU, the average waiting time for a passport has increased from two to three weeks up to around ten weeks. The increased fee will also go towards processing applications, and to help the government improve its services.

How to get a passport or renew an expired passport

For anyone living in the UK, the easiest way to get a passport or renew an expired passport is to apply online. You can easily get a passport photo from a photo booth, usually found on places like train and bus stations, and you can make your payment online via the HM Passport Services website .

You can renew your UK passport online.