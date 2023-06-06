The cast for the 16th season of popular Channel 4 show Taskmaster has been announced, days after the latest series featuring Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Mae Martin finished.

The show, which is fronted by Inbetweeners star Greg Davies and his ever-present assistant Alex Horne, first aired in 2014 and has become one of the channel’s most popular shows featuring a wide array of comedy icons.

And, the new season’s lineup follows that trend, featuring Friday Night Live’s Julian Clary, Meet the Richardsons’s Lucy Beaumont and Bloods star Sam Campbell as well as Sue Perkins and Cheaters star Susan Wokoma.

The announcement of the new lineup comes months after Taskmaster was renewed for three more years and a spin-off, Taskmaster Junior was announced. The junior version will be hosted by Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak.

Speaking about the spin off, Alex Horne said: “I’ve watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

“For that series, I will be handing over my assistant’s clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news”.

Greg Davies, the original Taskmaster, said: “My long-term contempt for young people is a matter of record but other people here at Taskmaster HQ seem convinced that they have merit.

“I am thrilled that two new team members are putting this questionable hypothesis to the test and will take on the challenge of corralling and assessing them on television.