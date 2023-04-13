News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

UK weather: When is it too hot to work as Met Office predicts ‘soft’ heatwave’

The Met Office shows we’re in for a few days of warm weather but when is it too hot to work?

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

As the UK prepares for a ‘soft heatwave’ next week, that could mean getting the paddling pool out, putting the barbecue on and basking in the sun. But if you’re due to head into work your summer days might look slightly different.

The Met Office predicts temperatures could reach up to 18 degrees in some parts of the country. And although the sharp spike in temperature will be welcome news for many, if you’re due to head to work you might have some concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15. He said: "We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen.

“It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction. I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction."

Most Popular

    But, if you need to put on a suit, sit in a stuffy office or get on busy trains, the warm spell might be less appealing. However, there are rules in place to ensure workers are looked after in the heat.

    The Met Office shows we’re in for a few days of warm weather but when is it too hot to work? The Met Office shows we’re in for a few days of warm weather but when is it too hot to work?
    The Met Office shows we’re in for a few days of warm weather but when is it too hot to work?
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    When is it too hot to go into the office

    By law, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations require employers to provide a reasonable indoor temperature in the workplace. However, the preferred temperature depends on the work activity and the environmental conditions.

    The Health and Safety Executive website says there is no maximum temperature for workplaces. However, all workers are entitled to an environment where risks to their health and safety are properly controlled. Heat is classed as a hazard and comes with legal obligations like any other hazard.

    How to stay cool in the office

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The HSE website has issued advice on how to stay cool in the office on warm days.

    • Wear clothing in layers that they can add or remove. 
    • Use a desk or pedestal fan to increase air movement
    • Use window blinds to reduce the heating effects of the sun
    • If you are too warm drink plenty of water (avoid caffeinated or carbonated drinks)
    • If possible, work away from direct sunlight or sources of heat, such as machinery
    • Take regular breaks to cool down in hot conditions or heat up in cold ones
    Related topics:Met OfficeWeatherWork