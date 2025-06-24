This Skims-inspired bodysuit has over 31k reviews on Amazon - I’m adding it my basket before it sells out | Amazon

The viral bodysuit that people are calling the “Skims dupe that actually delivers”.

If you’ve been eyeing that ultra-flattering Skims high-neck bodysuit but can’t quite justify the £64 price tag, Amazon has delivered a similar style that’s taken the fashion world by storm and it's only £19.99.

The REORIA Women’s Sleeveless Bodysuit is a viral sensation with over 31,000 reviews on Amazon. One person wrote a review that read "Skims dupe that actually delivers”. This bodysuit combines premium feel, sleek silhouette, and serious comfort all without breaking the bank.

REORIA Women’s Sleeveless Bodysuit

Crafted from a blend of 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex, this bodysuit is super soft, stretchy, and incredibly flattering. The smooth texture not only feels luxe against the skin but also offers high elasticity, making it perfect for a wide range of body types.

The fabric is double-lined in the chest area, which means you can skip the bra while still feeling supported. It's thick enough to be non-see-through, yet light enough for layering or wearing solo. The snap closure at the bottom adds a practical touch, making bathroom trips effortless.

The racer back and halter neckline bring that model-off-duty energy, while the subtle armhole dip offers just the right amount of side-boob appeal, but not over the top. It's sleek, form-fitting, and gives that coveted “tucked-in” look effortlessly. Whether you pair it with high-waisted denim, joggers, or layered under a blazer, it works just as well for everyday wear as it does for a night out or brunch with friends.

It’s available in sizes S to 2XL, and the bodysuit fits true to size but is very stretchy, thanks to its high-spandex composition. The design flatters curvier figures and petite frames alike, and reviewers rave about how the bodysuit can be worn without a bra.

While Skims' high-neck bodysuit might sit at £64, the REORIA bodysuit is just £19.99, and many users say it feels just as luxe. Available in several versatile colours, it’s the type of staple piece you’ll want to stock up on.

This bodysuit shines year-round but truly earns its keep in cooler months layered under jackets, cardigans, or oversized blazers. Think of it as your go-to layering piece with elevated flair.

With thousands of five-star reviews, a budget-friendly price, and a flattering fit that rivals high-end brands, the REORIA Racer Back Bodysuit is a wardrobe essential for women and teen girls alike. Whether you’re refreshing your basics or hunting for that next statement layering piece.

