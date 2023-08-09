News you can trust since 1849
11 stunning photos as we look back at South Tyneside in the late 1960s- what can you remember?

Double Your Money and Take Your Pick were TV highlights and Mary Hopkin was topping the charts.

By Evie Lake
Published 9th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

And back in the late 1960s, the Shields Gazette photographers were hard at work capturing these scenes.

They include a new carpet shop in King Street as well as the Cross Bar Club coffee bar.

There’s a view of a busy day at Binns and a new attraction at Wouldhave House.

We recently shared memories of South Tyneside in the early 1960s with you.

Now it is the turn of the second half of the decade and we hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

Daily chores being carried out in 1969 i the shadow of the tanker Esso Northumbria, which was to be launched on the Tyne by Princess Anne. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. The chores must be done

Daily chores being carried out in 1969 i the shadow of the tanker Esso Northumbria, which was to be launched on the Tyne by Princess Anne. Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade taking part in a mock rescue in May 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A mock rescue in 1968

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade taking part in a mock rescue in May 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

Peter Johnson & Co in November 1965. Did you work there? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Inside the factory

Peter Johnson & Co in November 1965. Did you work there? Photo: Shields Gazette

Waiting to cross King George Road in October 1965. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. King George Road in the mid 60s

Waiting to cross King George Road in October 1965. Photo: Shields Gazette

