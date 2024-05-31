Dancing, darts and presentation nights – they all make up a part of the social club scene.

And we have reminders of all that and more in this retro selection of photos from clubs in the South Tyneside area.

Are you pictured at a charity concert or a children’s party or perhaps in the concert room?

Take a look and see how many scenes you recognise?

1 . Entertaining the children in 1963 Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre.

2 . Pictured at the presentation Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club.

3 . Fancy dress at the Alberta Members of the Alberta Social Club, Jarrow, held an Andy Capp night to raise money for a pool table for the Psycho-Geriatric Unit at South Shields General Hospital. Who remembers this from 1978?