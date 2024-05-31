12 retro photos of South Tyneside’s social clubs through the years- can you spot yourself?

By Evie Lake
Published 31st May 2024, 10:13 BST

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Dancing, darts and presentation nights – they all make up a part of the social club scene.

And we have reminders of all that and more in this retro selection of photos from clubs in the South Tyneside area.

Are you pictured at a charity concert or a children’s party or perhaps in the concert room?

Take a look and see how many scenes you recognise?

Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre.

1. Entertaining the children in 1963

Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre. Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club.

2. Pictured at the presentation

Back to November 1983 where Andrew O'Connor, right, of Bede Insurance Broker, Jarrow, presented Keith Johnston, captain of Boldon CA A team, with the First Division championship trophy at the South Tyneside Snooker League's annual presentation in Pelaw Social Club. Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of the Alberta Social Club, Jarrow, held an Andy Capp night to raise money for a pool table for the Psycho-Geriatric Unit at South Shields General Hospital. Who remembers this from 1978?

3. Fancy dress at the Alberta

Members of the Alberta Social Club, Jarrow, held an Andy Capp night to raise money for a pool table for the Psycho-Geriatric Unit at South Shields General Hospital. Who remembers this from 1978? Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to January 1964 for this view of the concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields.

4. On stage

Back to January 1964 for this view of the concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette

