South Tyneside beauty salon win Nail Bar of the Year at prestigious awards

The beauty salon attended the awards ceremony on Sunday, July 9, which was held at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, which celebrated the work of those within the beauty industry, specifically in nails, brows and lashes.

Allure Beauty Salon picked up the prestigious award for Nail Bar of the Year for the North East and Yorkshire area.

The South Tyneside salon shared the news on their social media profile, writing: “Thank you so much to all of our clients and amazing team we love you all so much!”

To be considered to win at The NBL Awards, beauty salons across the UK were nominated by their own clients, before being selected as finalists by the awards.

A spokesperson for The NBL Awards said: “We are immensely proud to honour the winners of the third English Nails, Brows, Lashes, Awards 2023. These talented professionals have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their craft, providing exceptional services and raising the bar for the entire beauty industry.

They continued: “Their commitment to innovation, creativity and customer satisfaction has made a significant impact on the beauty landscape, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved success.”

Allure Beauty Salon were delighted to bring the award home to South Tyneside and dedicated the award to the opening of their new Jesmond location.