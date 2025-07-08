Days at The Dunes: 13 fun-packed days at South Shields seafront's popular venue

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside - especially if it means a whole set of memories from The Dunes.

We have 13 of them from the Shields Gazette archives and they spread from 2005 to 2021.

It’s a mix of play area, bowling alley and family scenes and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

In case you missed it;

13 memorable end-of-term South Tyneside school shows

Commercial Road's century in 13 photos

Disco day: 13 glitzy scenes from retro parties

What a year 2005 was for Daniel Murray who won a pass for the Dunes Bowls. He was presented with his prize by manageress Lynn Anderson.

1. Daniel's big day in 2005

What a year 2005 was for Daniel Murray who won a pass for the Dunes Bowls. He was presented with his prize by manageress Lynn Anderson. | sg

Photo Sales
The Dunes Arcade showing tenpin bowling in 2006.

2. A spotlight on The Dunes

The Dunes Arcade showing tenpin bowling in 2006. | sg Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Father Christmas came down to the Dunes to help raise funds for Age UK in 2013. Did you get to meet him?

3. Festive fun at The Dunes

Father Christmas came down to the Dunes to help raise funds for Age UK in 2013. Did you get to meet him? | sg Photo: iain brown

Photo Sales
Two year olds Aurora Vassallo and Jacob Carr tried out the new facilities at the toddler area which was expanded in 2015.

4. Toddler time in 2015

Two year olds Aurora Vassallo and Jacob Carr tried out the new facilities at the toddler area which was expanded in 2015. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsThe DunesShields GazetteBowling alleyFamily
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice