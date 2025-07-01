South Tyneside Retro: Grooving on back in time for 13 glitzy disco scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:23 BST

Get the glitterball out. Get grooving because National Disco Day is here.

And to celebrate the annual July 2 event, we compiled 13 scenes from South Tyneside’s past.

Whether it was Ruperts or Buddy’s, Fat Moe’s or La Strada we have it all courtesy of the Shields Gazette and its memories.

A nightclub that still brings back fond memories for many.

1. La Strada memories

A nightclub that still brings back fond memories for many. | sg

Fat Moe's Disco, on Ocean Road in March 1971. Tell us if it was one of your favourites.

2. Featuring Fat Moe's

Fat Moe's Disco, on Ocean Road in March 1971. Tell us if it was one of your favourites. | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

Christine James and Alison Murphy who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool in November 1977.

3. Dancing back to 1977

Christine James and Alison Murphy who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool in November 1977. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

All the way back to 1984 for this view inside Buddy's Nightclub. What are your memories of the venue back then?

4. Buddy's back in 1984

All the way back to 1984 for this view inside Buddy's Nightclub. What are your memories of the venue back then? | sg

