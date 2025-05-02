13 things you love about a South Tyneside Summer - in retro pictures
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What do you love most about Summer? A new poll has listed some of the traditionally British things we adore in the hotter weather.
We’ve combined them with these great Shields Gazette archive South Tyneside.
The research was commissioned by A.F. Blakemore, the parent company of SPAR and here are some of the favourites, accompanied by our local twist.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.