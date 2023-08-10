News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

16 archive photos of life in South Tyneside in the early 2010s- what can you remember?

What was life like in South Tyneside a decade ago? What can you remember?

By Evie Lake
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

We found these 60 photos in the Shields Gazette archives and they are packed with memories of life in the borough over a decade ago.

Take a look.

Monkton Infants school pupils have a Space themed day to celebrate World Book Day. Does this bring back memories from 2011? Photo: sg

1. Out of this world

Monkton Infants school pupils have a Space themed day to celebrate World Book Day. Does this bring back memories from 2011? Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Meridith Towne and Lucy Adlington were promoting an art deco exhibition at the Central Library South Shields. Did you see it? Photo: iain brown

2. On display in style

Meridith Towne and Lucy Adlington were promoting an art deco exhibition at the Central Library South Shields. Did you see it? Photo: iain brown

Photo Sales
Browsing for bargains at South Shields market. Were you pictured in 2011? Photo: sg

3. Looking for a great buy

Browsing for bargains at South Shields market. Were you pictured in 2011? Photo: sg

Photo Sales
The switching on of the Hebburn Christmas lights in 2013. Photo: IAIN BROWN

4. Festive in Hebburn

The switching on of the Hebburn Christmas lights in 2013. Photo: IAIN BROWN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesShields Gazette