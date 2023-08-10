We found these 60 photos in the Shields Gazette archives and they are packed with memories of life in the borough over a decade ago.
1. Out of this world
Monkton Infants school pupils have a Space themed day to celebrate World Book Day. Does this bring back memories from 2011? Photo: sg
2. On display in style
Meridith Towne and Lucy Adlington were promoting an art deco exhibition at the Central Library South Shields. Did you see it? Photo: iain brown
3. Looking for a great buy
Browsing for bargains at South Shields market. Were you pictured in 2011? Photo: sg
4. Festive in Hebburn
The switching on of the Hebburn Christmas lights in 2013. Photo: IAIN BROWN