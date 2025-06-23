19 scenes you will recognise if you lived in South Tyneside in the 1960s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:43 BST

It was a swinging decade and it was known for fabulous fashion, music and social life.

To celebrate the 1960s, we found all of these great memories in the Shields Gazette archives.

If you loved the Cross Bar Club, Baileys Cellar Club, or have memories of eating a lump of sugar with vaccinations, this is the feature for you!

The Cross Bar Club coffee bar which was all the rage for South Tyneside young adults in the 1960s.

1. Coffee and a chat

The Cross Bar Club coffee bar which was all the rage for South Tyneside young adults in the 1960s. | sg

Photo Sales
South Shields YMCA's Rugby fifteen in 1961.

2. Back to the 60s

South Shields YMCA's Rugby fifteen in 1961. | sg

Photo Sales
The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961.

3. Victoria Road Workmens Club

The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961. | sg

Photo Sales
Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962. Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn.

4. Ready for bowls in 1962

Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962. Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn. | sg

Photo Sales
