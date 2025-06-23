If you loved the Cross Bar Club, Baileys Cellar Club, or have memories of eating a lump of sugar with vaccinations, this is the feature for you!
1. Coffee and a chat
The Cross Bar Club coffee bar which was all the rage for South Tyneside young adults in the 1960s. | sg
2. Back to the 60s
South Shields YMCA's Rugby fifteen in 1961. | sg
3. Victoria Road Workmens Club
The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961. | sg
4. Ready for bowls in 1962
Competitors in the Durham juniors singles bowls competition at Readhead Park in 1962.
Pictured are G Hornsby, Hebburn; B Stonehouse, Parkside; R Richardson, Hebburn; J Gordon, Brinkburn, G Graham, Harton and Westoe; D Lock, Marine; M Dryden, Borough; E Duncan, Hebburn; and A Johnson, Hebburn. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.