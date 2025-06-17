13 mouth-watering picnic scenes from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST

Happy International Picnic Day everyone! Let’s celebrate with a sausage roll, sandwich, pork pie and a refreshing drink.

And while you are at it, why not enjoy 13 of the best picnic memories we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

They stretch from 1964 to 2022 and take us from Hebburn to Whitburn, and Temple Park to Tyne Dock.

Under the shadow of the ships and cranes of Swan Hunters shipyard, a Hebburn family enjoy a picnic in the King George playing fields in 1964.

1. Watching the ships in 1964

Under the shadow of the ships and cranes of Swan Hunters shipyard, a Hebburn family enjoy a picnic in the King George playing fields in 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

With the windbreaker at their backs, the box of Tudor crisps, sandwiches and a cuppa, this family is all set for a great day out by the sea in 1964.

2. A 1960s day out

With the windbreaker at their backs, the box of Tudor crisps, sandwiches and a cuppa, this family is all set for a great day out by the sea in 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The Tyne Dock Salvation Army Mothers and Toddlers Group organised a Teddy Bears’ picnic in West Park in the summer of 1990. Are you in the picture?

3. A teddy bear's picnic in West Park

The Tyne Dock Salvation Army Mothers and Toddlers Group organised a Teddy Bears’ picnic in West Park in the summer of 1990. Are you in the picture? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A 2004 picnic at Jarrow Library. Can you spot someone you know?

4. Picnic in the Jarrow library

A 2004 picnic at Jarrow Library. Can you spot someone you know? | sg Photo: IB

