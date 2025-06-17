And while you are at it, why not enjoy 13 of the best picnic memories we found in the Shields Gazette archives.
They stretch from 1964 to 2022 and take us from Hebburn to Whitburn, and Temple Park to Tyne Dock.
1. Watching the ships in 1964
Under the shadow of the ships and cranes of Swan Hunters shipyard, a Hebburn family enjoy a picnic in the King George playing fields in 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A 1960s day out
With the windbreaker at their backs, the box of Tudor crisps, sandwiches and a cuppa, this family is all set for a great day out by the sea in 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. A teddy bear's picnic in West Park
The Tyne Dock Salvation Army Mothers and Toddlers Group organised a Teddy Bears’ picnic in West Park in the summer of 1990. Are you in the picture? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Picnic in the Jarrow library
A 2004 picnic at Jarrow Library. Can you spot someone you know? | sg Photo: IB