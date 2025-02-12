11 things we saw in South Tyneside in the 1970s - but not now

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:01 BST

There was a time when you could do all of this in South Tyneside.

Back in the 1970s, you could buy a suit from Jackson the Tailors, get a new washing machine at Binns or enjoy a poolside disco at Temple Park.

All these memories come from the Shields Gazette archives and we want to know what else you could do during the 70s era that you can’t now.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard.

1. At the double in 1970

A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Carters the chemist and Rediffusion are in the picture in this 1971 scene.

2. A glimpse of 1971

Carters the chemist and Rediffusion are in the picture in this 1971 scene. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The Music Centre on Frederick Street in 1972.

3. The Music Centre

The Music Centre on Frederick Street in 1972. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Perhaps your day would include a trip to the new Comet discount centre in Jarrow, pictured in 1973.

4. A trip to Comet

Perhaps your day would include a trip to the new Comet discount centre in Jarrow, pictured in 1973. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

