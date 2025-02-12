11 things we saw in South Tyneside in the 1970s - but not now

Back in the 1970s, you could buy a suit from Jackson the Tailors, get a new washing machine at Binns or enjoy a poolside disco at Temple Park.
All these memories come from the Shields Gazette archives and we want to know what else you could do during the 70s era that you can’t now.
1. At the double in 1970
A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A glimpse of 1971
Carters the chemist and Rediffusion are in the picture in this 1971 scene. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. The Music Centre
The Music Centre on Frederick Street in 1972. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. A trip to Comet
Perhaps your day would include a trip to the new Comet discount centre in Jarrow, pictured in 1973. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette