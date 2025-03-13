A full suit with overcoat: This is how much it cost in 1970s South Tyneside
Fifty years ago, this is what it might have cost you to kit yourself out in new attire, and do the same for your bedroom.
A three quarter coat in camel from GK Lee
A three quarter coat, which you could get ‘in colours or camel’ was a reasonable £13.25 from GK Lee which was in Fowler Street.
To complete the look, you could get made to measure suits from Woods in Ocean Road and the price was £35.50.
Maybe you wanted a more casual look. There was an open day on at Just Pants in King Street where you could get denim jeans for £3.95, or polyester and cotton shirts for £2.80. To spread the cost, Provident was welcomed according to the advert in the Shields Gazette.
A Regency unit from Binns
As for the bedroom, Binns was offering a Regency bedroom unit for £159 and that was £49 off the recommended retail price.
For that price, you could buy a set which included a centre dressing unit with four drawers, two double door wardrobes, top storage cupboards, and a large mirror with a strip light.
And you could get chests and dressing tables to match if you fancied splashing out.
Tell us if you invested in the tempting deal and what else you remember about the shopping bargains to be had in South Tyneside 50 years ago.
Email your memories to [email protected]