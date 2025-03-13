Get yer 1975 suit, coat and bedroom furniture memories here.

Fifty years ago, this is what it might have cost you to kit yourself out in new attire, and do the same for your bedroom.

A three quarter coat in camel from GK Lee

A three quarter coat, which you could get ‘in colours or camel’ was a reasonable £13.25 from GK Lee which was in Fowler Street.

To complete the look, you could get made to measure suits from Woods in Ocean Road and the price was £35.50.

Maybe you wanted a more casual look. There was an open day on at Just Pants in King Street where you could get denim jeans for £3.95, or polyester and cotton shirts for £2.80. To spread the cost, Provident was welcomed according to the advert in the Shields Gazette.

Much more on offer than just pants at Just Pants. | sg

A Regency unit from Binns

As for the bedroom, Binns was offering a Regency bedroom unit for £159 and that was £49 off the recommended retail price.

Binns was a big hit with shoppers in 1975. Was it a favourite of yours? | sg

For that price, you could buy a set which included a centre dressing unit with four drawers, two double door wardrobes, top storage cupboards, and a large mirror with a strip light.

And you could get chests and dressing tables to match if you fancied splashing out.

Tell us if you invested in the tempting deal and what else you remember about the shopping bargains to be had in South Tyneside 50 years ago.