South Tyneside Retro: 19 amazing reminders of borough life in the 1980s

By Chris Cordner

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:33 BST

We just love the 1980s. It was a time of shopping at Mothercare or South Shields Market and going nightclubbing at Buddy’s.

Or maybe you preferred outdoor music. Bros and The Drifters were both visitors to South Tyneside during the decade.

We have 19 memories of life in the borough back then courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives. Take a look and then tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Jarrow entrepreneur Bob Grogan who was a 1980s hero when he stepped in to save Cardiff City.

1. Bob's brave move

Jarrow entrepreneur Bob Grogan who was a 1980s hero when he stepped in to save Cardiff City. | sg

Harton Comprehensive had its own traffic programme in January 1980 and the school was given a motor bike to help with safety lessons.

2. Saddle up at Harton

Harton Comprehensive had its own traffic programme in January 1980 and the school was given a motor bike to help with safety lessons. | sg

This builder's premises could be found at the eastern end of the concrete bridge at River Drive, in May 1981.

3. Business matters in 1981

This builder's premises could be found at the eastern end of the concrete bridge at River Drive, in May 1981. | sg

Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame.

4. Spellbinding in 1981

Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame. | sg

