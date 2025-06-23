Or maybe you preferred outdoor music. Bros and The Drifters were both visitors to South Tyneside during the decade.
1. Bob's brave move
Jarrow entrepreneur Bob Grogan who was a 1980s hero when he stepped in to save Cardiff City. | sg
2. Saddle up at Harton
Harton Comprehensive had its own traffic programme in January 1980 and the school was given a motor bike to help with safety lessons. | sg
3. Business matters in 1981
This builder's premises could be found at the eastern end of the concrete bridge at River Drive, in May 1981. | sg
4. Spellbinding in 1981
Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stars included Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame. | sg
