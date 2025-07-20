Martin's 66,000 volt heroics in South Tyneside - and other stories from the Summer of 1984
Martin Chapman, 12, was out for a walk with his trusty Jack Russell terrier, Buster, in August 1984 when he spotted a fishing line hanging from a 66,000 volt cable.
Quick-thinking Martin, of Toner Avenue, Hebburn, recalled a boy being electrocuted and badly injured by a similar cable near his home in the past.
Martin’s work impressed Britain’s safety experts
So he alerted nearby electrical board workmen, who turned off the power line and removed the fishing line.
Community-spirited Martin was rewarded with a personal stereo system and books on electricity by impressed national electric board chiefs.
After the dice with danger, the electric board warned people to keep items such as fishing rods away from cables.
Ken Hollidge, the North Eastern Electricity Board manager for South Tyneside, praised the St Joseph’s Comprehensive School pupil for his vital brainwave.
Roll up roll up for circus memories
He said: “If the fishing line had become damp, perhaps through rain or dew, it could have conducted electricity, and anybody touching it could have been electrocuted.
“As well as the boy’s action probably saving lives, he also prevented a major power blackout in the Hebburn area.
To give you a reminder of those times, Austen’s Circus was lined up to perform at Bents Park. Its highlights were a real reminder of a bygone era as they included a camel carousel, the Dakota Cowboys and Michael Austen’s Mighty Asian Elephants.
It might have been summer but Binns in South Shields were encouraging people to prepare for Autumn.Sheepskin coats for £129 were on offer.
Get in touch to tell us more about life in the borough in 1984.
