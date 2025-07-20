You’ve got to hand it to this South Tyneside dog walker who proved himself to be a life-saving hero 41 years ago.

Martin Chapman, 12, was out for a walk with his trusty Jack Russell terrier, Buster, in August 1984 when he spotted a fishing line hanging from a 66,000 volt cable.

Bright spark Martin Chapman who probably saved lives with his quick-thinking in the Summer of 1984. | sg

Quick-thinking Martin, of Toner Avenue, Hebburn, recalled a boy being electrocuted and badly injured by a similar cable near his home in the past.

Martin’s work impressed Britain’s safety experts

So he alerted nearby electrical board workmen, who turned off the power line and removed the fishing line.

Community-spirited Martin was rewarded with a personal stereo system and books on electricity by impressed national electric board chiefs.

After the dice with danger, the electric board warned people to keep items such as fishing rods away from cables.

Ken Hollidge, the North Eastern Electricity Board manager for South Tyneside, praised the St Joseph’s Comprehensive School pupil for his vital brainwave.

He said: “If the fishing line had become damp, perhaps through rain or dew, it could have conducted electricity, and anybody touching it could have been electrocuted.

“As well as the boy’s action probably saving lives, he also prevented a major power blackout in the Hebburn area.

