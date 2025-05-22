We want to know if you were there on the day that cries of "Elsie! Elsie!" echoed up and down King Street in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat Phoenix, who played the character of Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, was a huge star in 1964.

Elsie was a fans favourite

The Stockport-born actress, 40 at the time, was almost as well known as a movie icon or sports superstar.

Actress Pat Phoenix, also known as Elsie Tanner of Coronation Street, cuts the tape to officially open Top Clothing Store in King Street. With her is actor Roger Adamson, who also appeared in Coronation Street. This one takes us back to 1964. | SG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the feisty Elsie, she appeared in the long-running soap from its launch in 1960 to 1973, then again from 1976 to 1984.

Even though she was not far off 40 when she first appeared in the show, Phoenix quickly gained a reputation as one of Britain’s top sex symbols.

She was the Tops at opening a clothing store

She was in Shields to officially open the new Tops clothing store.

Pat Phoenix on a previous visit to Sunderland in June 1962, when she opened March Tailors in Crowtree Road.

The opening of Tops was big news. It was the first clothing supermarket in South Shields and operated a help-yourself service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store was a subsidiary of Leeds-based firm PS and J Ellis.

Thousands thronged Russell Street and King Street, and police had to hold back the crowd as it surged forward when Miss Phoenix arrived.

After she had cut a red tape stretched across the doorway, a bouquet was presented by 10-year-old Susan Peel, daughter of the store manager.

Albert Finney died at the age of 82 on February 7. The veteran actor and five-time Oscar nominee was best known for roles in Tom Jones, Erin Brockovich and Annie | other 3rd party

Also in the news that year

To give you more of a reminder of that year, the ABC in South Shields was showing a film called Night Must Fall. It starred Albert Finney and Susan Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grisly tale was all about a man who commits an axe murder and then disposes of his female victim's body as well as the axe in a lake.

If it was your sort of movie, you could see it each day at 1.50pm, 5.20pm and 8.55pm.

Let us know if you saw the film, or maybe you were busy welcoming a Corrie star.

Tell us if you were there on the day the crowds welcomed Elsie to town.