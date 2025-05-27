On this day in 1985: Faces galore as the Guides march down Fowler Street
It was 40 years ago when dozens of Girl Guides marched down Fowler Street in May 1985.
On their way to St Hilda’s
They were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Guide movement and the photo shows the 43rd (St Margaret's) Girl Guides band leading the parade which was on its way to St Hilda's Church.
There are loads of faces to identify and we want to know if you have spotted a familiar face.
Wardale’s was tops for fixing your shoes
We are keeping May 1985 in the spotlight with a second photo from the Shields Gazette archives. This one shows Frederick Street and shoppers browsing in windows such as Wardale’s which proudly claimed to do ‘quality shoe repairs’.
Thirdly, join us on a short trip to Jarrow where the Viking precinct was in the picture. Did we get you on camera as you looked in the window of Rogers Pawn Brokerage?
Put your own memories in the mix
We want to hear what you remember about life in South Tyneside 40 years ago. Tell us about the shops you loved, the restaurants you dined in and the pub’s which had the best atmosphere.
Where did you go to buy shoes, shorts, food, toys, and records?
We also want to know about the factories, offices and shops that you worked in as well as the friends you made.
