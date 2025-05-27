Here’s a scene which will bring back memories for lots of South Tynesiders.

It was 40 years ago when dozens of Girl Guides marched down Fowler Street in May 1985.

The 43rd (St Margaret's) Girl Guides band leads the parade down Fowler Street on its way to St Hilda's Church for the Guide movement's 75th anniversary thanksgiving service 35 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

On their way to St Hilda’s

They were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Guide movement and the photo shows the 43rd (St Margaret's) Girl Guides band leading the parade which was on its way to St Hilda's Church.

There are loads of faces to identify and we want to know if you have spotted a familiar face.

Wardale’s was tops for fixing your shoes

We are keeping May 1985 in the spotlight with a second photo from the Shields Gazette archives. This one shows Frederick Street and shoppers browsing in windows such as Wardale’s which proudly claimed to do ‘quality shoe repairs’.

If your shoes did need a repair, how about a trip to this Frederick Street shop. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Thirdly, join us on a short trip to Jarrow where the Viking precinct was in the picture. Did we get you on camera as you looked in the window of Rogers Pawn Brokerage?

Back to May 1985 for a look in the window at Rogers Pawn Brokerage in the Viking Precinct at Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Put your own memories in the mix

We want to hear what you remember about life in South Tyneside 40 years ago. Tell us about the shops you loved, the restaurants you dined in and the pub’s which had the best atmosphere.

Where did you go to buy shoes, shorts, food, toys, and records?

We also want to know about the factories, offices and shops that you worked in as well as the friends you made.

Tell us more by emailing your memories to [email protected]