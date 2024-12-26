Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What a spectacle that must have been - when two giants of the wrestling world in South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in 1961 at a time when grapple fans were really getting into the ring sport.

The year when wrestling really made its mark on fans in South Shields. | sg

2,000 people were there

The stars who were coming to South Shields were Black Panther and Ivan the Terrible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two thousand people packed into the Regent Cinema to see who would win and it would be decided by a 10-round heavyweight contest.

The era when wrestling was really taking hold in South Shields. | sg

The Gazette’s sports writer at the time was Dick Kirkup and he got an interview with the 6ft 2in-tall bearded Russian Ivan the Terrible.

Read More How South Shields man Leslie Randall and his wife made ITV history

Four steaks for breakfast

He asked him what he’d had for breakfast, and the Russian revealed he’d had four steaks and half a gallon of milk.

Also in the news that year:

The television age was really taking off in Britain in 1961, and every household had to have one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s My Line host Eamonn Andrews was pictured advertising sets for AH Cowey at 115 Fowler Street in South Shields.

The advert featuring Eamonn Andrews for the discerning TV owner among you. | sg

An injection of humour at the Regent

The movie Dentist in the Chair was showing at the Regent in South Shields. The stars of the show were Bob Monkhouse and Kenneth Connor.

Elsewhere, Love Is A Many Splendoured Thing was the feature film at the Gaumont.

Share your 1961 memories - and the wrestling stars you loved - by emailing [email protected]