A South Shields-born man made history when he starred in ITV’s first sitcom - with his wife.

Leslie Randall was the name in the spotlight and he was already well known both in Britain and America.

Star of the big screen and the small

He became famous after he appeared in the film version of Billy Liar, as well as two of the three Goal movies starring Kuno Becker.

Leslie Randall and his wife Joan who were starring in a new sitcom. | sg

You might also remember him appearing in Emmerdale as Reggie Wilkie as well as on The Monkees and I Dream of Jeannie.

But it was in November 1957 that he made history on ITV by starring in its first sitcom with his wife Joan.

Where had South Tyneside’s talented male dancers gone

It was called Joan and Leslie after changing its name from Leslie Randall Entertains.

Leslie died aged 95 in 2020.

Tell us if you remember the sitcom or maybe you knew Leslie and have great memories of him.

Also in the news in November 1957 was dancing instructor Veronica Hunter.

Veronica Hunter who returned to her hometown of South Shields in 1957 and wasn't happy with the level of dancing talent among South Tyneside's men. | sg

The 17-year-old was back in South Shields after several years in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

‘They seem to have the idea that it is cissy’

She spoke to the Gazette at the time about the lack of dancing talent among young men in the town.

Veronica said: “Too many boys here just won’t take the trouble to learn to dance properly. They seem to have the idea that it is cissy.”

Staying on the entertainment scene, John Mills and Noelle Middleton were starring in a film called Vicious Circle at the Gaumont in South Shields.

If all of this brings back memories for you, email [email protected] to tell us more.