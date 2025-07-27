The iconic 2012 day when the Olympics really did come to our streets
In 2012, the Olympic torch really did pass through our neighbourhoods and these Getty Images photos give you chance to relive that incredible day.
Legendary runner carried the flame
It started in Gateshead when Jon Mellish carried the Olympic Flame around Gateshead International Stadium.
Then the relay took to the roads and torchbearer Haile Gebrselassie - who won two Olympic gold medals and four World Championship titles over the 10,000 metres - carried the flame.
He continued the relay on the leg from Gateshead to South Shields.
Sir Brendan joined the celebrations
The legendary runner was pictured with Sir Brendan Foster on the route to South Tyneside.
And they both posed for a memorable photo when the flame relay reached South Tyneside.
The Olympic Flame was taken on a 70-day relay around Britain involving 8,000 torchbearers and covering 8,000 miles.
The relay was the first stage of the build-up of the excitement towards the London Olympic Games which began 13 years ago today.
