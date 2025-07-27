It’s hard to believe that 13 years have passed since one of the most iconic sporting scenes came to our streets.

In 2012, the Olympic torch really did pass through our neighbourhoods and these Getty Images photos give you chance to relive that incredible day.

Legendary runner carried the flame

It started in Gateshead when Jon Mellish carried the Olympic Flame around Gateshead International Stadium.

Torchbearer Jon Mellish carries the Olympic Flame around Gateshead International Stadium on the Torch Relay leg between Gateshead and South Shields. (Photo by LOCOG via Getty Images) | (Photo by LOCOG via Getty Images)

Then the relay took to the roads and torchbearer Haile Gebrselassie - who won two Olympic gold medals and four World Championship titles over the 10,000 metres - carried the flame.

Haile Gebrselassie carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Gateshead and South Shields | (Photo by LOCOG via Getty Images)

He continued the relay on the leg from Gateshead to South Shields.

Sir Brendan joined the celebrations

The legendary runner was pictured with Sir Brendan Foster on the route to South Tyneside.

Haile Gebrselassie passes the Olympic Flame to felloow torchbearer Brendan Foster. | (Photo by LOCOG via Getty Images)

And they both posed for a memorable photo when the flame relay reached South Tyneside.

Haile Gebrselassie and Brendan Foster cross the Great North Run finish line with the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Gateshead and South Shields. | (Photo by LOCOG via Getty Images)

The Olympic Flame was taken on a 70-day relay around Britain involving 8,000 torchbearers and covering 8,000 miles.

The relay was the first stage of the build-up of the excitement towards the London Olympic Games which began 13 years ago today.

Tell us if you turned out to watch the relay as it passed through the streets from Gateshead to South Shields.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]