13 scenes from Ocean Beach as we take a rollercoaster ride back in time

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST

Let’s go retro on the rollercoasters with a look back at Ocean Beach scenes over the years.

We have a decade of Shields Gazette memories from the seafront attraction and here they are spanning from 2012 to 2022.

Have a look. There are faces galore to recognise in our nostalgic gallery.

In case you missed it;

13 days of fun at South Shields' The Dunes

19 memorable South Tyneside photos from 2010s

1980s memories: 19 unforgettable South Tyneside moments

Good Friday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 13 years ago.

1. Thrills galore in 2012

Good Friday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 13 years ago. | sg Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Having fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 12 years ago.

2. Thrills in 2013

Having fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 12 years ago. | sg Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Waving to friends and family before the ride sets off at Ocean Beach ten years ago.

3. A wave before the ride

Waving to friends and family before the ride sets off at Ocean Beach ten years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
May Bank holiday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. Tell us if you were in the picture ten years ago.

4. Having a blast in 2015

May Bank holiday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. Tell us if you were in the picture ten years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice