I love these 13 cosy views from a 2017 night out at Clover and Wolf in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Join us as we travel back in time to South Shields for recollections of a great night out in 2017

Clover and Wolf in Brigham Place is our destination for 13 views showing people galore.

All these photos were submitted to the Shields Gazette and we hope they bring back fantastic memories.

In case you missed it;

15 long-gone South Tyneside scenes from the 1960s

South Shields travel scenes from the 1950s through to the Metro

Honouring the heroes of Sunderland and Tyneside who fought fascism

Five faces from a 2017 night out at Clover and Wolf. Tell us if you recognise them.

1. Flashback to 2017

Five faces from a 2017 night out at Clover and Wolf. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
We're loving the smiles from these two people on their night out in South Shields.

2. Having a great time

We're loving the smiles from these two people on their night out in South Shields. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Four friends who were having a wonderful time in Clover and Wolf.

3. Friends having fun

Four friends who were having a wonderful time in Clover and Wolf. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Tell us if you were on camera in one of these 15 photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette.

4. On camera in 2017

Tell us if you were on camera in one of these 15 photos which were submitted to the Shields Gazette. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsShields GazettePeopleSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice