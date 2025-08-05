15 South Tyneside scenes from the 1960s that you won't see today

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Who can remember the days of metal dustbins, Ford Corsairs and masked wrestlers at the Latino?

It was all part of South Tyneside life just 60 years ago - but not any more.

So for anyone who is missing those golden days of the 1960s, take a look at our Shields Gazette photo memories.

A capacity crowd at Simonside Hall for a match in the 1960s. It opened in 1949 and was said to have had a capacity of 25,000 at one time.

1. Bygone days at Simonside Hall

Chichester roundabout in April 1961 with a Ford Corsair negotiating the bend. Tell us if you had a Corsair back then.

2. Chichester and Corsairs

Tyne Dock in 1961 and the view which awaited residents of the new flats.

3. Tyne Dock 60 years ago

Hepworth's new shop in King Street, pictured in March 1961. Tell us if you got a new suit there.

4. Hepworths: A new arrival on King Street

