26 retro photos you will remember if you lived in South Tyneside in the early 1980s
You might remember it as the era of Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl and David Bowie’s Let’s Dance.
But we are hoping to ring bells with a great selection of South Tyneside scenes from the early 1980s.
There are local faces galore in our 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives and that includes a performance of Annie Get Your Gun and some bellringers who had been going strong for 35 years.
There’s a golfing scene from Cleadon Hills and a reminder of the shops at The Nook in 1983. But don’t just take our word for it. Join us as we journey back four decades.
