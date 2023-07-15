News you can trust since 1849
29 photos of how these South Shields and South Tyneside streets used to look - is yours featured?

Ever wondered what your street looked like many years ago?

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Well here is the answer with 14 photos which we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

Each shows how much the road has changed, including Alice Street, Belgrave Terrace and Empress Street.

Look at the changes to Broderick Street plus lots more besides, including some of former streets you may remember.

But why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.

Looks like these youngsters were off to the corner shop in this 1972 view of St Vincent Street. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. St Vincent Street

Looks like these youngsters were off to the corner shop in this 1972 view of St Vincent Street. Photo: Shields Gazette

These houses in Alice Street were facing demolition 55 years ago. Remember when it looked like this?

2. Alice Street

These houses in Alice Street were facing demolition 55 years ago. Remember when it looked like this?

It’s October 1973 and St Rollox Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. St Rollox Street, Hebburn

It’s October 1973 and St Rollox Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

A trip back to January 1972 for this view of the St Rollox Street, Hebburn flats. Photo: GZ

4. Another of St Rollox Street

A trip back to January 1972 for this view of the St Rollox Street, Hebburn flats. Photo: GZ

