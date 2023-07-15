Ever wondered what your street looked like many years ago?

Well here is the answer with 14 photos which we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

Each shows how much the road has changed, including Alice Street, Belgrave Terrace and Empress Street.

Look at the changes to Broderick Street plus lots more besides, including some of former streets you may remember.

But why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.

1 . St Vincent Street Looks like these youngsters were off to the corner shop in this 1972 view of St Vincent Street.

2 . Alice Street These houses in Alice Street were facing demolition 55 years ago. Remember when it looked like this?

3 . St Rollox Street, Hebburn It's October 1973 and St Rollox Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this?

4 . Another of St Rollox Street A trip back to January 1972 for this view of the St Rollox Street, Hebburn flats.