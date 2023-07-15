29 photos of how these South Shields and South Tyneside streets used to look - is yours featured?
Ever wondered what your street looked like many years ago?
Well here is the answer with 14 photos which we found in the Shields Gazette archives.
Each shows how much the road has changed, including Alice Street, Belgrave Terrace and Empress Street.
Look at the changes to Broderick Street plus lots more besides, including some of former streets you may remember.
But why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.
