Officionados of the show will remember Anne Aston, hostess of the TV game show The Golden Shot in which contestants would compete for prizes by firing a crossbow which was attached to a TV camera.
Anne also made the headlines of the Shields Gazette in the summer of 1971.
We held a competition in which one lucky reader would win a day at the races.
That person was Catherine Roberts, of Lawrence Avenue, South Shields, and as well going to Newcastle Racecourse’s Northumberland Plate meeting, she was presented with a pair of binoculars by Anne.
Life in South Tyneside back then also included a trip to the Binns sale.
Five piece tea set for £6.50
You could grab bargains such as Queen Alfin pans for £2.85 or hand operated slicing machines for £3.99.
Or how about a five-piece Sona tea set. It included a hot water jug, teapot, cream jug, sugar basin and tray. It was yours for £6.50.
There was a setback for the Shields shopping world that summer.
A multi-million-pound shopping centre scheme had been planned for empty land between Fowler Street and Anderson Street, just behind the public library in Ocean Road.
The centre was to have been “a splendid counterpart to the imaginative, though often-criticised, Woodbine Street showpiece housing estate”.
But a study into the plan concluded there was ‘no economic justification which would support the development of this area for the shopping purposes at present envisaged.’
