We are getting back in our time machine for memories of the day when a Golden Shot star met a South Shields winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officionados of the show will remember Anne Aston, hostess of the TV game show The Golden Shot in which contestants would compete for prizes by firing a crossbow which was attached to a TV camera.

Memories of meeting Golden Shot’s Anne Aston

Anne also made the headlines of the Shields Gazette in the summer of 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields Gazette competition winner Catherine Roberts receives her prize of a pair of binoculars from Golden Shot hostess Anne Aston in 1971. | sg

We held a competition in which one lucky reader would win a day at the races.

Read More On the buses but this was no 1970s comedy: It was all change for passengers

That person was Catherine Roberts, of Lawrence Avenue, South Shields, and as well going to Newcastle Racecourse’s Northumberland Plate meeting, she was presented with a pair of binoculars by Anne.

Life in South Tyneside back then also included a trip to the Binns sale.

Five piece tea set for £6.50

You could grab bargains such as Queen Alfin pans for £2.85 or hand operated slicing machines for £3.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Binns china department in a Shields Gazette archive photo. | SG

Or how about a five-piece Sona tea set. It included a hot water jug, teapot, cream jug, sugar basin and tray. It was yours for £6.50.

There was a setback for the Shields shopping world that summer.

A multi-million-pound shopping centre scheme had been planned for empty land between Fowler Street and Anderson Street, just behind the public library in Ocean Road.

The centre was to have been “a splendid counterpart to the imaginative, though often-criticised, Woodbine Street showpiece housing estate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a study into the plan concluded there was ‘no economic justification which would support the development of this area for the shopping purposes at present envisaged.’

Tell us what you remember of South Tyneside life in 1971.