They'll be teenagers now! 9 photos from Ashfield Nursery in 2014

By Chris Cordner

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:24 BST

Where has the time gone. It’s 11 years since these little ones were pictured at playtime in a South Tyneside nursery.

Our Shields Gazette photographer got all these photos in the playground of Ashfield Nursery in Harton Lane in 2014.

There’s a whole host of faces for you to recognise and we hope you spot someone you know.

A wonderful reminder of life in South Tyneside in 2014.

1. Perfect playground pals

A wonderful reminder of life in South Tyneside in 2014. | sg

A vehicle made for three at Ashfield Nursery in another great 2014 scene.

2. Sharing transport

A vehicle made for three at Ashfield Nursery in another great 2014 scene. | sg

Playtime was loads of fun for these two at Ashfield Nursery 11 years ago.

3. Friends having fun

Playtime was loads of fun for these two at Ashfield Nursery 11 years ago. | sg

Lots of faces for you to recognise in this look back at the Harton Lane nursery from 11 years ago.

4. Hello from 2014

Lots of faces for you to recognise in this look back at the Harton Lane nursery from 11 years ago. | se

