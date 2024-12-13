I want your memories of the 1980s storm which brought a pong to South Tyneside
In 1982, South Tyneside was hit by both ‘the big flood and the big smell’.
Hundreds of calls - and then came the whiff
The Shields Gazette reported a storm which was so severe it left parts of the district under water - and it happened just as the area was finishing its Christmas season.
There were hundreds of calls to the police, fire brigade and Northumbrian Water.
The Gazette added: “Sunniside Lane and Sunderland Road in Cleadon Village were both closed to traffic after floodwater made them impassable.
Water seeped in to Riddick’s shoe shop
“And police were called to Fowler Street, South Shields, when water began to overflow into the road and seep under the doors of Mason’s and Riddick’s shoe shop.”
One South Shields Citizens Band operator even called the police to report floods between Whitley Bay and Seaton Sluice.
But the water wasn’t the only problem. The Gazette report said: “Between 300 and 400 calls poured in from people who reported a strong smell of gas near their homes.”
50 extra investigators but the mystery continued
Officials investigated complaints from Marina Drive, Bamburgh Avenue, Nelson Avenue, Harton House Road, Osborne Avenue and Thornholme Avenue.
Northern Gas probed the reports and even called in more than 50 extra investigators.
But they found no suggestion of gas leaks and the mystery was continued.
There was even more of a misery for people in parts of Boldon. They had gone three days without a hot meal when their electricity was cut off in a separate incident, but at exactly the same time as the floods arrived.
Bargains at GK Lee’s
Davison Street and Gray Street was plunged into darkness for part of the festive season.
Thankfully, there was better news on the way.
GK Lee’s in Fowler Street had a sale on and you could get pure wool sweaters for £6.99 or skirts for £8.95.
