A fascinating talk on the Battle of Trafalgar will explore the contributions and hardships faced by over 70 Sunderland locals, many of whom were press-ganged into service.

Join the Sunderland Antiquarian Society event to uncover the remarkable stories of these unsung heroes.

It’s probably the most famous sea battle in history but did you know that more than 70 North East men fought in it?

Whether you did or not, you can find out more about the Battle of Trafalgar - and the Sunderland lads who heroically took part - in a talk this week.

A picture of Nelson on board Victory. A talk on the Battle of Trafalgar will be given in Sunderland. | other 3rd party

‘Some were experienced seamen but many others were press-ganged into the navy’

It will be held at Bede Tower in Sunderland on Thursday, May 15, and will be the May event in the calendar of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Alan Smith will give the incredibly illustrated talk which is titled Nelson’s Navy.

Society secretary Philip Curtis explained why it would be worth getting along to a great event.

‘The battles, the men and the conditions they endured at that time’

“Over 70 Sunderland lads fought at the Battle of Trafalgar. Some were experienced seamen but many others were press-ganged into the navy,” he said.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | se

“The talk will tell the story of Navy life in the early 19th Century, its battles, its men and the conditions those Sunderland lads endured at that time. The talk is well illustrated and it really should be a fascinating evening.”

The Battle of Trafalgar was fought on October 21, 1805, and pitted the British Royal Navy against French and Spanish ships. The British forces secured a complete victory although it cost Lord Nelson his life.

The Antiquarian Society event will take place in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its latest season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

A treasure trove of information

It starts at 7.30pm and doors open 6.40pm. All are welcome and there is disabled access.

Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]