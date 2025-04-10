You've got moves! 13 joyful memories of fans at the Sunday concerts at Bents Park

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:10 BST

You lot know how to have fun when you’re at the Bents Park Sunday concerts.

And here’s the proof. We got you on camera as you danced, sang, clapped and partied at the gigs between 2003 and 2015.

This year’s line-up of concerts has just been announced, as reported in the Shields Gazette. Read the full details here.

Lets hope it leads to more amazing scenes like these ones from Bents Park’s glorious past.

You go girl! This youngster was getting right into the spirit of the 'Legends' concert in 2003.

1. Loving the 2003 memory

You go girl! This youngster was getting right into the spirit of the 'Legends' concert in 2003.

Joyful moments from the 2003 festival but we want to know if you were there.

2. Join in if you remember this

Joyful moments from the 2003 festival but we want to know if you were there.

A wonderful highlight from the 2004 event. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

3. On the web

A wonderful highlight from the 2004 event. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

Fun by the boatload at the 2004 event which featured the music of Howard Jones and Go West.

4. Packed in 2004

Fun by the boatload at the 2004 event which featured the music of Howard Jones and Go West.

