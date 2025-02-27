It certainly got you talking: My look back at buses and stations in South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST

We got a huge response when we shared memories of South Tyneside bus station scenes from the past.

I had 13 of them to share and I reminisced on the changes to the buildings in Keppel Street, Jarrow and others over the years.

It prompted a huge uptake from Shields Gazette followers with thousands of you taking a look at the story.

Here is your chance to to travel back in time once more grab your seat for a ride back through the years with the help of the Shields Gazette archives.

Passengers at Jarrow bus station were boarding a vehicle on a snowy day in January 1970.

1. Winter in Jarrow

Passengers at Jarrow bus station were boarding a vehicle on a snowy day in January 1970.

Strike action on the Metro meant these passengers were waiting for buses at the Keppel Street bus station in January 2004.

2. Queues in 2004

Strike action on the Metro meant these passengers were waiting for buses at the Keppel Street bus station in January 2004.

Jarrow bus station was in the picture on a busy passenger day in August 2004.

3. Busy in Jarrow

Jarrow bus station was in the picture on a busy passenger day in August 2004.

The Go-Ahead bus station in South Shields was photographed in September 2004.

4. Seen at the station

The Go-Ahead bus station in South Shields was photographed in September 2004.

