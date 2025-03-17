Happy National Black Pudding Day everyone.

We couldn’t let the day pass without a look back at some tasty Gazette stories on the topic over the years.

Gold for Paul in 2013

The perfect place to start is in East Boldon where two top exponents of the delicacy regularly did battle.

Read More I'm looking back at a meaty issue which hit South Tyneside in the 1950s

In 2013, Paul Clark, who runs George H Pickings in Front Street, landed gold awards for his traditional pork and chorizo, black pudding and sundried tomato sausages.

He picked up the honour at the BPEX Regional Roadshow in Harrogate. But Paul was not done.

Paul Clark who was no stranger to winning awards for his top-class black pudding-flavoured competition entries. | sg

Seven honours at one competition

Just months later, he came first in the speciality burger category at the National Federation of Meat and Food Traders (NMMFT) spring competition for his Pitman’s pork and black pudding burger.

Just as prolific is Gordon Robson, of Gordon’s Butchers and Fine Foods in Station Terrace.

In 2011, he won seven awards at one show.

Gordon Robson who won awards, including for his pork and black pudding sausage. | sg

He was prolific at the Robin Hood Championships for his pork, gourmet pork, lamb and mint, Moroccan, curry, pork and black pudding, and pork and caramelised onion sausages.

A breakfast banger with black pudding

Black puddings made it into the headlines as well in 2012, when Dicksons donated £1,000 to a children’s charity by creating their very own breakfast banger in aid of their charity, Cash For Kids.

The pork, bacon, tomato and black pudding sausage recipe formed the very first Metro Radio Breakfast Banger and went on sale for one week across all of Dicksons’ 22 shops, raising £1,000 for Cash For Kids.

We reckon South Tyneside is a sizzling favourite for black pudding.

Share your own retro food memories by emailing [email protected]