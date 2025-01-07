I'm looking back at a meaty issue which hit South Tyneside in the 1950s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:02 GMT
It wasn’t all smiles and relief when the days of rationing came to an end in South Tyneside.

In fact, there were fears that the steaks in post-war England could be high.

A weighty topic in Jarrow

Fourteen years of food rationing in Britain may have been about to come to an end 70 years ago but there were worries.

Some South Tyneside people were predicting meat prices would soar in the 1950s until the effect of supply and demand cooled the situation down.

A 1940s food rationing scene.A 1940s food rationing scene.
A 1940s food rationing scene. | National World

And butchers in Jarrow were worried over the quality of fresh meat supplies.

How rationing affected South Tyneside

One told the Shields Gazette in 1954: “I am a little concerned at what farmers will send to market because, with the guaranteed price to them, there may be a tendency to send what they like, and, obviously, fat stuff will be among it.”

Rationing began on January 8, 1940 - four months after the outbreak of the Second World War.

A Shields Gazette headline about the end to rationing in South Tyneside.A Shields Gazette headline about the end to rationing in South Tyneside.
A Shields Gazette headline about the end to rationing in South Tyneside. | sg

Limits were imposed on the sale of bacon, butter and sugar.

No need to worry - join Gregory Peck at The Odeon

Then in March 1940, all meat was rationed.

There were genuine worries over meat supplies in Britain in 1954.There were genuine worries over meat supplies in Britain in 1954.
There were genuine worries over meat supplies in Britain in 1954. | sg

Clothes coupons were introduced, and a black market soon developed as queueing outside shops and bartering for extra food became a way of life.

To take your mind off the cost of living worries, you could enjoy the latest film at The Odeon in South Shields.

Gregory Peck was the star attraction at The Odeon in 1954.Gregory Peck was the star attraction at The Odeon in 1954.
Gregory Peck was the star attraction at The Odeon in 1954. | sg

Over to you for more memories

Gregory Peck was starring in The Million Pound Note with showings at 2.35pm, 5.40pm and 8.50pm every day.

Or at Clegwell Secondary Modern School in Hebburn, you could watch pupils performing in Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera The Mikado.

It featured a cast of 150.

Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Shields Gazette by emailing [email protected]

