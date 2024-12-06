9 cracking Christmas venues for a night out in South Shields past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 14:04 BST

Join us for a look back at nightclubs where you could wile away the Christmas hours in South Tyneside’s past.

We have got nine photos to share with you - all from the Shields Gazette archives - but how many of them bring back happy memories of special occasions, especially at Christmastime?

Did you enjoy a festive visit to Dusk, Oz or Cube? How about Porters, Buddys or Escape. We have reminders of them all.

All the way back to 1984 for this view inside Buddy's Nightclub. What are your memories of the venue back then?

1. Buddy's back in 1984

All the way back to 1984 for this view inside Buddy's Nightclub. What are your memories of the venue back then? | sg

This view of Club Eivissa was taken in 2003. Tell us if you partied the night away until 1am.

2. Eivissa - 21 years ago

This view of Club Eivissa was taken in 2003. Tell us if you partied the night away until 1am. | sg

This Shields Gazette archive view of Escape takes us back to 2005.

3. Escape - 19 years ago

This Shields Gazette archive view of Escape takes us back to 2005. | sg

A trip to Ocean Road was on the cards for this view of Chase.

4. Checking out Chase

A trip to Ocean Road was on the cards for this view of Chase. | sg

