13 tasty memories from Colmans - the iconic fish and chip shop which is changing its name

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:00 BST

We have 13 of the tastiest memories of Colmans as we put the South Tyneside fish and chip favourite in the news once more.

We’ve got a fish lot of archive scenes to celebrate after Colmans announced it was changing its name.

Have a look at these Shields Gazette archive memories from 2008 to 2024, showing everything from spaceship-shaped chips to the day Keith Chegwin called in.

Frances Ord was pictured with her award winning chips at Colmans in a cheery reminder from 2008.

1. She's the tops

Frances Ord was pictured with her award winning chips at Colmans in a cheery reminder from 2008. | sg

Photo Sales
Keith Chegwin was the TV star who called in at Colmans for a great day in 2008. Here he is with Colmans staff.

2. Cheggers does chips

Keith Chegwin was the TV star who called in at Colmans for a great day in 2008. Here he is with Colmans staff. | sg

Photo Sales
Colmans was giving Joe McElderry their support in his bid for X Factor glory in 2009.

3. Go Joe!

Colmans was giving Joe McElderry their support in his bid for X Factor glory in 2009. | sg

Photo Sales
Colmans came up with a spaceship design for its chips. It tied in with a 2009 fashion show. Pictured are Emilie Robson, Alan Thomas and Kelsy Purvis.

4. Space age in 2009

Colmans came up with a spaceship design for its chips. It tied in with a 2009 fashion show. Pictured are Emilie Robson, Alan Thomas and Kelsy Purvis. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice