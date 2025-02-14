Picture the scene. Summer is on the way and you fancy a cruise.

Back in 1972, you could book one for £35 from a travel agent in South Shields.

Not as expensive as you think

It was yours from Common Bros in the Market Place and the business had a slogan which said ‘The travel agents who care for you’.

Common Bros boasted that cruises ‘need not be as expensive as you think’.

To prove it, they had some great offers at the time.

Deals worth looking at in 1972. Look at this range of offers from Common Bros. | sg

One was called Seas of Greece and it involved eight days at sea taking in Athens, Patras, Corfu and Dubrovnik. It was yours for £35.

A cruise round Italy for £37

An undated view of South Shields Market Place. | sg

Or how about Seas of Italy for just £2 more. You would get to see Elba, Sardinia, Tunis, Malta, Sicily and Naples.

The Black Sea Adventure Cruise was a little more pricey at £42 but you did get to see the sights of Romania, Russia, Turkey and Bulgaria.

Tell us if you loved a cruise back in the 1970s and the great places you visited.

Share your memories by emailing [email protected]